GOWEN, Mich. — A home in Gowen is considered a total loss Thursday after a fire.

The fire was reported at about 2:33 p.m. on Sidney Road east of Montcalm Avenue.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says the two-story house, an attached garage and several vehicles were destroyed in the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.