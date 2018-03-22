Make a spring wreath for under $10

Okay, if this applies to you, I’m not picking on you, but your neighbors might be. If your Christmas wreath is still up now that we are officially in spring, it’s a sure sign that it needs to come down. If you are really attached to it, at this point, you are that much closer to it being back up! Glass half-empty, half-full, right?

One of my personal favorite looks are the use of grapevine wreaths mixed with simple flowers. After discovering an easy tutorial on Pinterest, I wanted to pass it your way.

What you’ll need:

Grapevine Wreath: on sale this week at Joann Fabric and Craft Stores. My 18″ wreath was only $3.59 (orig. $5.99)

four bundles of tulips (I got mine at Dollar Tree)

burlap ribbon

hot glue gun

wire cutters

I think many of us will agree that when you buy something like a lower quality tulip bundle, sometimes they look like they’ve been battered in a storm already. A fun tip: put a small dab of hot glue at the base of the petal, stick it to a neighboring petal and reform the tulip. Works like a charm!

For this craft, you will need to cut the tulips from the bundle so each stem is a different length. You will then pop the head of the tulip off, slide the green leaf off and then put the bloom back on the stem. I highly recommend putting a dab of hot glue at the base of the stem where the flower is reattached. Especially if your wreath is out in the element=-

From this point on, I highly recommend following the simple Pinterest instructions. Here is our final wreath. Feel free to add other spring flowers into the mix.

Be sure to share your final project on our Facebook page!