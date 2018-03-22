Michigan advances to Elite Eight with 99-72 win over Texas A&M

LOS ANGELES — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team ran away from Texas A&M Thursday and is back in the Elite Eight for the third time in six years.

The third-seeded Wolverines thoroughly dominated No. 7 seed Texas A&M in a 99-72 victory at the West Region on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 12 games.

Michigan led the entire game and hit 14 3-pointers, including 10 in the first half. The Wolverines average nine in a game.

The rout was on by halftime with Michigan leading 52-28. In the second half, the Wolverines continued to dominate with 5 players in double figures punching their tickets to the Elite Eight.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman led Michigan with 24 points.

Texas A&M was led by Tyler Davis with 24 points.

Michigan will play the winner of Florida State and Gonzaga on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report