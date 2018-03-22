Michigan charges 7 officers with fraudulent vehicle checks; two from Van Buren Co.

LANSING, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — The Michigan attorney general’s office has accused seven current and former police officers with falsifying state documents for inspections intended to detect stolen vehicles and parts.

Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Thursday the officers who have served several local police departments have been charged with numerous counts of uttering and publishing. The felony charges come after an investigation by the FBI Detroit-Area Public Corruption Task Force and Michigan State Police.

Schuette says in a release the officers were supposed to ensure that vehicles inspected and approved for motor vehicle titles weren’t stolen. He alleges they fraudulently submitted paperwork to the Secretary of State.

The attorney general’s office believes the seven defendants will be arraigned on Thursday.

Included in the charges are 25 counts against Elaine Danishevskaya, the former police chief in Bangor, Michigan and 18 counts against Tammy Barnes, a former Bangor police officer who had been authorized to conduct vehicle inspections at the department. They have been charged in the 7th West District Court in South Haven. Barnes is currently an police officer in Detroit.

Also charged were:

Kevin Reif , of Canton, authorized to conduct inspections by the Redford Police Department

, of Canton, authorized to conduct inspections by the Redford Police Department Tim Greene , of Romulus, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department

, of Romulus, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department Robert Greene , of Canton, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department

, of Canton, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department John Greene, of Wyandotte, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department

of Wyandotte, authorized to conduct inspections by the Hamburg Township Police Department Greg Bumgardner, of Southgate, authorized to conduct inspections by the Riverview Police Department.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.