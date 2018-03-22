Moms of children with Down syndrome create heartwarming ‘carpool karaoke’ video

March 21 was World Down Syndrome Day.

Ahead of the day, 50 mothers and their children who have Down syndrome took part in a moving ‘Carpool Karaoke’ video.

In the video, the moms and their children are seen lip syncing and using signs to the song “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

Perri took to Twitter to support and praise the video, saying she is “honored” they chose her song.

THIS IS THE BEST!!!!

i’m so honored they chose my song!

my heart is so full!!!#wouldntchangeathing #WDSD2018

💜https://t.co/AA5bPsarU6 — christina perri (@christinaperri) March 16, 2018

Late-night TV host James Corden, who is known for his “Carpool Karaoke” segments, called the video “the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever.”

A quick reminder that this is the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever. #wouldntchangeathing https://t.co/EMoTCEiaq3 — James Corden (@JKCorden) March 17, 2018

The mothers are part of a Facebook group known as “Designer Genes” created for parents who have a child with Down syndrome.

The group wants to raise awareness about the vital role people with Down syndrome play in society.