Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 22

1. A city right here in West Michigan is up for a national award. Battle Creek was just named a finalist for the All America City Award.

It's given to communities that exhibit diversity and inclusive civic engagement, which is what city officials highlighted in their application back in February.

The next step for city officials is to put together a presentation for the civic league in Denver, in June. That's also when they'll find out who will win the award.

2. The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will make its return to Blythfield Country Club this June and registration is now open for those who'd like to volunteer at the event.

Officials say they need more than 700 volunteers. These individuals will fill roles on 22 different committees, ranging from marshals and standard bearers, to transportation and assisting inside the media center.

There is a fee to volunteer, but you get some big band for your buck and time. The Volunteer fee is $55, and includes two official tournament golf shirts, one official tournament hat or visor, four weekly grounds passes for friends or family, one volunteer appreciation party invitation, and meals and beverages during scheduled shifts.

To register, just head to meijerlpgaclassic.com.

3. There are new federal guidelines when it comes to the kids and sunscreen.

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends that babies wear sunscreen as early as 6-months-old, updating the previous 2012 guidelines, which suggest starting at age 10.

Doctors are also encouraged to suggest that parents dress them in protective clothes. The task force says children and teens exposed to UV rays are at greater risk for developing skin cancer as adults.

The guidelines are especially critical for people under the age of 24 who have fair-skin, freckles, or a family history of skin cancer.

4. Toys "R" Us will begin liquidation sales at most of its stores today, which means massive discounts will be available.

Toys "R" Us wants to sell off its remaining inventory by June, and some stores may close sooner than planned if their inventory sells out.

Earlier this month, the company announced it would close or sell all of its stores in the United States, after it wasn't able to find a buyer. About four dozen Toys "R" Us vendors,k including Lego and Mattel, have raised objections about liquidation.

5. Furniture retailers Ikea is putting a new twist on future menu items, and some of the dishes may surprise you.

The company is working with Space10 to add a more "futuristic" look to its menu, with the goal to include items that are environmentally friendly and delicious at the same time.

Some of the options feature ingredients such as insects, algae and even lab produced meat. There's also a dessert item dubbed "Microgreen Ice Cream" with flavors such as basil and mint.

It's unclear at this time when Ikea will roll out these items.