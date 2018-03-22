Plan: Protect Michigan students with more school police, counselors

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s law enforcement and education leaders are calling on the Legislature to spend $100 million annually to staff schools with more police officers and counselors after last month’s massacre at a Florida high school.

The plan outlined Thursday also proposes spending $20 million to harden schools against threats. Under the proposal, every school building in the state would be visited by law enforcement to identify safety issues. It would be mandatory for threats against schools to be reported to law enforcement.

Sheriffs, police, prosecutors and groups representing school administrators and school boards say enough is enough, and it is time for meaningful change to address school shootings and bomb scares.