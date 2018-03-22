Police: Vehicle hits power pole, takes off – Plainfield closed

Posted 10:55 PM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57PM, March 22, 2018

FOX 17 image captured by Eric Brefka

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Grand Rapids Police dispatchers say Plainfield Avenue is shut down at Evelyn Street NE, after a car hit a power pole – and took off.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday, near the township fire station. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 no one was hurt. But wires are draped across Plainfield Avenue, which is closed from Evelyn/Comstock street to Helena Street. That’s between Knapp and Aberdeen streets.

 

FOX 17 has a crew on-scene.

 

