Sweet Sixteen Preview: Michigan vs. Texas A&M

Posted 6:22 PM, March 22, 2018, by , Updated at 06:23PM, March 22, 2018

LOS ANGELES -- The Michigan Wolverines face off against Texas A&M tonight in LA at the Staples Center.

FOX 17's Jason Hutton is there with a preview of the game and how the Wolverines matchup against the Aggies.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s