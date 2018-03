Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This month, Fox17 is teaming up with Kids' Food Basket to raise awareness about childhood hunger. The reality s, 1 in 5 kids in West Michigan are food insecure. That means they can't count on access to good, nourishing food everyday For 16 years Kids' Food Basket has been working to change that, and that includes help from some of the youngest volunteers.

You are also encouraged to wear Orange on Friday, March 23 to raise awareness about childhood hunger. You can use the #KFBGoOrange!