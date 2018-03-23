2 facing perjury charges in Kentwood teen death investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men are facing charges in the case of slain Kentwood teen Mujey Dumbuya.

The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office says 58-year-old Gerald Bennett and 50-year-old Daren Eckford were arrested earlier this month. They are both facing perjury charges in the case.

Dumbuya, 16, was found dead Jan. 28 in a wooded area in Kalamazoo. The East Kentwood High School student had been reported missing four days earlier.

This week, a judge ordered another man accused of sexually assaulting Dumbuya to trial. Quinn James, 42, was previously described by police as a person of interest in her death.

No murder charges have been filed in the case. Bennett and Eckford are both being held on $100,000 bond.