Disturbing messages shown in trial of mom, fiancé charged in girl’s murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The trial continued Friday for a Kalamazoo County mother and her fiance accused of murder and child abuse in the death of a 4-year-old girl.

It was another sad day in court, as more horrific details came out surrounding Desray Thompson's death. Police say the girl died from asphyxiation in July 2017.

The main focus of Friday's proceedings: Facebook messages between Kelly Ballinger and her fiance Matthew Longenecker.

The messages were exchanged in the days before Thompson's death, and the prosecution says that they show the type of environment the girl lived in. Ballinger says in one "I can't take [Desray] anywhere for a couple days. Please no hitting her face I don't want to go to jail."

The messages were found on Longenecker's Facebook page, which police say they accessed after obtaining a warrant.

The prosecution later in the day showed pictures of duct tape that was found in the house after the couple was arrested.