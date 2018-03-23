Driver dead after crashing at California Air Force base

Posted 8:36 PM, March 23, 2018

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A motorist’s vehicle burst into flames after it “gained unauthorized access” to the main gate of a Northern California Air Force base, authorities said Thursday.

Travis Air Force Base officials and the FBI said they are investigating the Wednesday night “security incident” in which the motorist died after crashing the vehicle at the military installation about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco. Air Force officials said there is no current threat to the base where Some 7,000 active military members and 3,700 civilians live and work.

FBI spokeswoman Gina Swankie and Travis spokesman Airman Christian Conrad declined to discuss the incident further, including releasing the motorist’s name.

No other injuries were reported.

