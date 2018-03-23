Family responds to 2 kids hit by car while crossing Division Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- A 6-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister were hit by a car on the way home from school in Grand Rapids earlier this week, and the little boy is now in a coma.

"He was supposed to go to Legoland for his birthday and now we're just praying that he's there to celebrate," says Vanessa Purcell, the grandmother of Amarri and Dj's Grandma.

Purcell's grandchildren take the same route home every day after school. But, on Tuesday they ended up in the hospital.

"I got a call from my daughter and it was 'Mommy, mommy, mommy.' I'm going 'What, what, what?' and after asking her three or four times what's going on she goes 'Mom, Amarri and DJ got hit," says Purcell.

It was on Division Avenue near Shelby in Grand Rapids that 12-year-old Amarri Sky Purcell-Grey and 6-year-old DJ Woods were hit by a car coming home from school.

"They had crossed from the east side of Division to the median. A car stopped, and waved them on to finishing crossing but a car came on the next lane and she didn't see them until she hit them," Purcell said.

Both children ended up in the hospital, Amarri with crushed bones in her leg and DJ with a severe head injury.

"Amarri may go home today. DJ is still in a medical induced coma. He's still. We're praying for him and we're declaring that he's going to be healed," says Purcell.

The two live in Grand Rapids but go to school in Kelloggsville, which is why they take public transportation home.

She says the crash was simply an accident that no one could have seen coming.

"What happened is just something that just happened. The young lady that hit them is very remorseful but she's been fully corporative. My heart goes out to her," says Purcell.

As DJ's 7th birthday approaches, the family is hoping for the best.

"The main thing we're asking for is prayer for DJ and Amarri because she's been traumatized. That's her little brother and we just take it a day at a time," Purcell says.

Purcell adds the family has a tough road ahead. DJ continues to suffer from brain swelling and they're looking to get trauma counseling for an understandably shaken Amarri. If you'd like to help the family go to their GoFund Me page by clicking here.