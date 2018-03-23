Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Brody! He's a 2-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier who just transferred from a shelter in Tennessee, so he's ready to find a loving family to take him home.

Before you go running to the shelter to adopt Brody or another puppy from the Humane Society, it's important to know that dogs are a lot of responsibility and require a commitment. Dogs can live to be 15-years-old, and are a new addition to the family that require lots of love and attention.

For more information, call the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616)-453-8900.