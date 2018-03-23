Grand Rapids Catholic Central advances to Class B State Final

Posted 11:15 PM, March 23, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball team didn't let an undefeated record and state runner up title intimidate them when facing their talented opponent New Haven on Friday in the Class B state semifinals.

Instead the Cougars used contributions from multiple players and 31 points from Austin Braun to win 69-53 and advance to the state finals on Saturday. GR Catholic faces Benton Harbor at 6:45pm from the Breslin Center.

