Instead the Cougars used contributions from multiple players and 31 points from Austin Braun to win 69-53 and advance to the state finals on Saturday. GR Catholic faces Benton Harbor at 6:45pm from the Breslin Center.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central advances to Class B State Final
-
South Christian rides hot start to regional win over Fremont
-
Regional championships on the line in boys basketball
-
Balance leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central past South Christian in regional final
-
GRCC Wins Big Over Spring Lake
-
Bingham, Jr. leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central to win over Spring Lake in regional semifinal
-
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tops Forest Hills Eastern in District Final
-
Davis leads Grand Rapids Catholic Central past East Grand Rapids in Pre-Regional
-
Four West Michigan hoops players nominated for McDonald’s All American Games
-
GR Catholic Breslin bound in memory of Southside
-
East Grand Rapids tops Forest Hills Central in district semifinal
-
-
Police investigate sex assault allegations at Catholic Central High School
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central routes Ludington in makeup game
-
‘Ask an Athlete’ – Peter Firlik