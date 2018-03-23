Happy National Puppy Day! Check out these pups from around West Michigan
-
Marines raise money to bring Afghan puppies home from deployment
-
West Michigan Golf Show returns to DeVos Place
-
WMU’s Medical School tackling the opioid epidemic, finding ‘hot batches’
-
A mostly cloudy sky as flooding continues in West Michigan
-
‘It absolutely is an epidemic’ — Doctors see increase in children hospitalized for opioid use
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 18
-
Winter Weather Advisory extended into tomorrow morning
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Jan. 24
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 12
-
Morning Buzz for Feb. 8
-
-
Michigan House explores arming specially trained teachers
-
Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek leaving FOX 17 in March
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 8