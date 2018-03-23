× Joe Kopecek signing off from FOX 17 Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Friday night is the end of a weather forecasting era in West Michigan.

Chief Meteorologist Joe Kopecek is signing off tonight on FOX 17. His last forecasts will come at 6:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

Joe is leaving the television world to start a new business with a friend called Platinum Property Solutions which specializes in exterior cleaning.

Joe has been a meteorologist for 27 years, spending time at WILX in Lansing, WZZM, and FOX 17.

Meteorologist Kevin Craig will be the new Chief Meteorologist starting on Monday and will be bringing you the forecasts at 6:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., weeknights.