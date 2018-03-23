Maternal Fetal Medicine: What You Need To Know

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're pregnant, there's nothing more important than the health of you and your baby. However if you're considered high risk or are managing a chronic condition that affects your pregnancy, your obstetrician may partner with a board-certified Maternal Fetal Medicine specialist.

Dr. Lisa Thiel, OB-GYN and Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialist at Spectrum Health, talks about the role of a maternal fetal medicine specialist during pregnancy, and why they're important.

A Maternal Fetal Medicine pregnancy is different from a normal pregnancy. For a MFM, women have more ultrasound appointments on a routine basis; ultrasounds give physicians an idea of how things are progressing with the baby.

A maternal fetal medicine (MFM) specialist is an OB-GYN physician who has advanced knowledge and training in medical, surgical, obstetrical, fetal and genetic complications of pregnancy and their effects on both the woman and fetus.

MFMs treat moms with underlying diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, severe asthma, autoimmune disease, or have a history of preterm delivery, and help manage those conditions to make sure the baby comes out healthy.

For the baby, MFMs manage multiples such as twins, triples, and even quadruplet pregnancies, babies with heart or brain changes, or concerts about genetics. Once they know the conditions of the pregnancy, MFMs put together hospital teams to anticipate needs for the delivery ahead of time to make sure everything goes smoothly.

Spectrum Health's Maternal Fetal Medicine practice is one of the largest in the region, with six dedicated MFM specialist. They treat patients at multiple locations throughout West Michigan, all the way up to the Upper Peninsula.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Thiel, call Spectrum Health Maternal Fetal Medicine at (616)-391-3681.