Michigan hopes to carry momentum into matchup against Florida State

Posted 11:01 PM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:02PM, March 23, 2018

LOS ANGELGES -- The Michigan men's basketball team practiced in the Staples Center on Friday for their Elite 8 matchup Saturday at 8:49pm against Florida State.

FOX 17's Jason Hutton was there with the team and talked with them about carrying their momentum into the next game and how successful they've been in single elimination tournament games.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s