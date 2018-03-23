Michigan man accused of streaming shooting on Facebook

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — The trial is underway for a Michigan man accused of breaking into a home and shooting a woman while streaming on Facebook Live.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that 20-year-old Anthony Gelia is charged with open murder, first-degree home invasion and felony firearms in the death of 26-year-old Brittany Southwell. An open murder charge allows the jury to decide between first- or second-degree murder.

Police allege Gelia broke into Southwell’s home in Nov. 2016 and fired several shots. The medical examiner says she died of a single gunshot wound.

Authorities arrested Gelia that evening after they saw him in a white SUV matching the description of a vehicle leaving the scene.

Gelia’s attorney says he won’t deny much of what his client is accused of, but is seeking a lesser charge.