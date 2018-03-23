Photos: Ludington girl who sent care packages visits military heroes in DC

Posted 2:32 PM, March 23, 2018, by

LUDINGTON, Mich. A young girl who sent goodies to U.S. service members for Thanksgiving and Christmas got to visit some of her heroes this week in Washington, D.C.

We told you about Sawyer Hendrickson of Ludington in November.  She had sent 200 Thanksgiving pies to active service members and was working on sending 2,000 care package stockings for Christmas.

This week, Sawyer was invited to Washington to attend various military events, meet military members and our local representatives.  Her mom, Heather, posted pictures of Sawyer at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the U.S. Capitol and meeting with Representative Bill Huizenga.  She also took 1,200 yellow roses to lay on headstones at Arlington.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s