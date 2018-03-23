Photos: Ludington girl who sent care packages visits military heroes in DC

LUDINGTON, Mich. A young girl who sent goodies to U.S. service members for Thanksgiving and Christmas got to visit some of her heroes this week in Washington, D.C.

We told you about Sawyer Hendrickson of Ludington in November. She had sent 200 Thanksgiving pies to active service members and was working on sending 2,000 care package stockings for Christmas.

This week, Sawyer was invited to Washington to attend various military events, meet military members and our local representatives. Her mom, Heather, posted pictures of Sawyer at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the U.S. Capitol and meeting with Representative Bill Huizenga. She also took 1,200 yellow roses to lay on headstones at Arlington.