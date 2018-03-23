Smart Shopper: Sales-a-plenty around West Michigan

It’s going to be a great weekend to get out there and do some shopping or explore in West Michigan. Here are some great sales and other inexpensive ways to have fun that I found for you all.

Rockford Winter Clearance Sale : Enjoy additional 50 percent off all sale items at WAR Chest Boutique in Rockford. You can shop with purchase knowing that this store helps women at risk here in the U.S. and around the world.

LittlePOSHgr store closing : The last day for this wonderful store is Saturday, March 24. That means all remaining items are half-off. They are located at 3150 Plainfield Ave. in Grand Rapids.

616 Mitten Market anniversary sale : From 9a.m. to 6p.m. on Saturday, March 24 help them celebrate their six month anniversary with giveaways, sales and snacks. Plus, the first 10 people who spend more than $25 will get a $5 gift card and a small gift. They are located at 1186 Walker Ave, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.

Have a wonderful weekend! Send those Smart Shopper ideas to smartshopper@fox17online.com