Spring Break camp registration still open at John Ball Zoo

After a long winter, the animals at John Ball Zoo are excited to see your smiling faces once again. Plus with spring bringing warmer weather, there are plenty of activities for families to take part in at the zoo:

Spring Break Day Camps: Kindergarten-5th Grade

April 2 & 3: Zoo Detective

April 4 & 5: Just Zoo It!

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$100/Member/2-day Session| $105/Non-Member/2-day Session - for students in Kindergarten through 5th Grade

Spring Break Overnight: 3rd-5th Grade

April 6: Starlight Safari

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 a.m.

$50/Member | $55/Non-Member - for students in 3rd through 5th grade

Frog Watch Program

April 14, 2 - 3:30 p.m.

Party For the Planet

May 5, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Registration is now open for all spring break camps, but spots are limited.

Summer Camp registration is now open to zoo members, and will open for non-members on March 28.

For more details on these programs and more, visit jbzoo.org.