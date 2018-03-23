Taylor Swift voices support for gun reform ahead of ‘March for Our Lives’

(CNN) — Taylor Swift voiced her support for Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” in an Instagram post on Friday, and said that she made a donation to the campaign to “support gun reform.”

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” the Grammy-winning pop star wrote. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

It is unclear whether Swift will participate in the march. A CNN request to her representatives was not immediately returned.

The march, which comes weeks after 17 people were gunned down last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was organized by survivors of the shooting to demand that Congress take action on gun control.

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of the nation’s capital this weekend, including celebrities like George and Amal Clooney, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

Fall Out Boy and rapper G-Eazy are set to headline a concert Friday night in Washington, DC, that will benefit gun violence prevention groups ahead of the march.