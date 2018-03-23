× Trump vows never to sign another bill like this

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is warning Congress that he will “never sign another bill like this again,” as he signs a $1.3 trillion spending bill.

Trump calls the omnibus legislation a “ridiculous situation,” noting lawmakers had only hours to review the massive bill, but says national security concerns are leading him to sign it.

Trump says “nobody” is “more disappointed than me because the number is so large.”

Trump says he wants to change the Senate’s rules to eliminate the filibuster, and allow passage of all bills on a simple-majority vote. He also appeals to Congress for a line-item veto that would grant him the ability to nix spending he disagrees with.