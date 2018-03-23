The Panthers will face state powerhouse Clarkston at 12:15pm on Saturday at the Breslin Center.
West Ottawa advances to State Finals for the 1st time
-
Grandville downs Jenison in Pre-Regional
-
Bulldogs advance to DII National Finals
-
Ferris State men top Lake Superior State again
-
West Ottawa tops Muskegon at the free throw line in regional championship
-
West Ottawa headed to the Breslin Center after win over East Lansing
-
-
Michigan State beats Bucknell 82-78 in NCAA tournament opener
-
Ferris Men Move on to GLIAC Tournament Finals
-
3rd quarter run lifts West Ottawa to win over Forest Hills Northern in regional semifinal
-
Ferris State beats Findlay for 1st Regional Championship in 29 years
-
Ottawa County declares state of emergency
-
-
Xavier gets No. 1 seed in West Region; Michigan No. 3
-
Roads slicken up, accidents add up after snowfall
-
‘Likely meteor’ — Flashing light seen in skies across Michigan; minor earthquake felt