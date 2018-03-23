West Ottawa advances to State Finals for the 1st time

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The West Ottawa boys basketball team continued their historic run with a 53-50 win over Novi in the Class A state semifinals on Friday to advance to the finals for the first time in school history.

The Panthers will face state powerhouse Clarkston at 12:15pm on Saturday at the Breslin Center.

