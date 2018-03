× 6th annual Chilly, Blues and Brews event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 6th annual Chilly, Blues and Brews is going on today.

The event is happening at The B.O.B from 1 p.m. until 1-30 a.m.

It includes a chili cook-off, a hot pepper eating contest, live blues musicians and Michigan craft beer.

The event is free to the public.