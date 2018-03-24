A dry and windy weekend in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have filtered sunshine with high clouds slowly decreasing off to our southwest. Temperatures will work into the lower 40s feeling cooler though with breezy conditions. We have stronger easterly winds with gusts expected from 15-25 mph this afternoon and dry air in place. This all aiding to an elevated fire risk leaving the DNR is asking many counties in Michigan to not burn anything through the weekend.

Winds will be gusty all weekend with wind gust from 15-25 mph on Saturday. Sunday, we will relax the breeze a bit with gusty only working towards 20 mph. Monday will once see winds pick up with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

West Michigan will soon see an end our very long dry stretch with needed rain showers starting overnight Monday. Soaking rain shower will be likely Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday as we expected around a half an inch to an inch of rainfall. A thunderstorm also cannot be completely ruled out for our southwest communities on Tuesday evening.