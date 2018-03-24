× Driver jailed after 2 Allegan County chases

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in jail after two chases through Allegan County early Saturday morning.

According to Allegan County sheriff Frank Baker, a suspect was spotted driving at a high rate of speed, exceeding 100 mph on M-222 shortly after midnight. A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle. However, during the traffic stop the suspect became uncooperative and took off.

Deputies then pursued the suspect, who made attempts at striking patrol vehicles. Due to concerns about safety due to the high rate of speed, the pursuit was halted.

A short time later the suspect vehicle was observed and another attempt was made to stop it, resulting in another pursuit. During that chase the vehicle made a U-turn and attempted to strike a patrol car.

The Allegan Police Department assisted in this pursuit.

A deputy then successfully employed stop sticks and the driver continued attempting to run into patrol vehicles until his vehicle was disabled due to flat tires. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The suspect was lodged in the Allegan County jail on charges including felonious assault and fleeing and eluding.

Additional charges are pending following a review by the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office.