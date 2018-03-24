× Homicide investigation at Battle Creek apartment complex

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police were conducting a homicide investigation at an apartment complex Saturday.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker told FOX 17 that officers are investigating a homicide at the River Apartments, located at 85 Stringham Road on the city’s northwest side.

The death occurred Saturday morning when a 22-year-old Battle Creek man was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives said they believe this was a targeted assault and the public is not in any further danger.