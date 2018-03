× P!nk postpones concert in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — Just days after she put on a show in Grand Rapids, P!nk announced she has postponed her concert in Detroit on Sunday.

The singer was set to perform at Little Caesers Arena at 7:30 p.m., but called it off after speaking with a doctor.

There’s no word on when P!nk plans to reschedule her P!NK: Beautiful Trauma World Tour in Detroit.