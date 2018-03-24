× Southbound US-131 reopens ahead of schedule after bridge repairs

WYOMING, Mich. — Once again, Michigan Department of Transportation crews have done quick repair work on a stretch of U.S.-131 in Wyoming.

The southbound lanes of the expressway reopened early Saturday morning, well ahead of schedule. The work was to repair the bridge that carries traffic over Plaster Creek. All of the southbound lanes between Burton and 28th Street were shut down around 9 o’clock Friday night. M-DOT sent a news release around 7:40 a.m. Saturday saying the work had been completed.

M-DOT had announced prior to the project that the weekend work would wrap up by no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

Two weeks ago, repair work on the northbound US-131 bridges over Plaster Creek prompted a brief closure, as well. M-DOT spokesman Jeff Cranson told FOX 17 at that time the repair work had gone “very smoothly”.