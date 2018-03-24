Southbound US-131 reopens ahead of schedule after bridge repairs

Posted 4:24 PM, March 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:34PM, March 24, 2018

WYOMING, Mich. — Once again, Michigan Department of Transportation crews have done quick repair work on a stretch of U.S.-131 in Wyoming.

The southbound lanes of the expressway reopened early Saturday morning, well ahead of schedule. The work was to repair the bridge that carries traffic over Plaster Creek. All of the southbound lanes between Burton and 28th Street were shut down around 9 o’clock Friday night. M-DOT sent a news release around 7:40 a.m. Saturday saying the work had been completed.

M-DOT had announced prior to the project that the weekend work would wrap up by no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

Two weeks ago, repair work on the northbound US-131 bridges over Plaster Creek prompted a brief closure, as well. M-DOT spokesman Jeff Cranson told FOX 17 at that time the repair work had gone “very smoothly”.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s