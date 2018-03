× Sugarbush festival kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 48th annual Sugarbush Festival is back.

The festival kicks off today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Blandford Nature Center.

Festival-goers get an opportunity to learn the process of how to make maple sugar and enjoy draft horses, maple cotton candy, games, wildlife encounters and lots more family fun!

Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members.