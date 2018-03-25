27-year-old man shot in upper torso in Muskegon

Posted 11:18 AM, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, March 25, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting.

At 8:31 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 200 block of Isabella Avenue on a report of a person who had been shot. The officers located a shooting victim inside a residence there.  The  a 27-year-old Muskegon man was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Police said the shooting is not suspected to be a random act.  No arrests have been made.

The investigation is being conducted by Muskegon Police Department detectives.

Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

