A nose for explosives: Police dog trained to sniff out bombs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police Department has a specially trained K-9 that can quickly detect an explosive device. The dog’s keen sense of smell is an invaluable tool to help police track down anything suspicious.

“It’s a huge advantage if we had a bomb threat at a school, without the dogs we’d never find it until it’s too late," says Officer Jeff Dione. “The dogs can search the schools and pinpoint it.”

Officer Dionne says he and his partner Atos, have been a team for four years. Their job is to search and find explosive devices.

During Sunday’s training exercise at Joe Taylor Park, the dog immediately started searching for the explosive scent the officer hid. In less than a minute, Atos had found it.

“And that’s his alert letting me know there’s an explosive near by. He put his nose by the cardboard and that’s where the explosive is at underneath there," says Officer Dionne.

It’s serious business for police, but for the dog it’s just a game where a rubber ball is the reward.

“He’ll sit to tell me it’s there. And then he’ll wait for me to give him his toy because this is the only thing he wants," says Officer Dionne.

Right now Officer Dionne and Atos are the only bomb team for the GRPD.

The department plans on getting a new K-9 and handler in a couple weeks.