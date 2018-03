× Alcohol and speed possible factors in fatal car crash

CONVIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in Calhoun County are investigating a car crash that has left one person dead.

This happened this morning around 4:30 a.m. in Convis Township on 14 Mile Road near P Drive North.

Police say the driver failed to make a turn and struck a tree.

The driver is identified as a 38-year-old Marshall man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies believe alcohol and speed may have played a role.