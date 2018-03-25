Another sunny and windy day in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have full sunshine with temperatures working into the lower 40s feeling cooler though with breezy conditions. We have stronger easterly winds with gusts expected from 15-20 mph this afternoon and dry air in place. This all aiding to an elevated fire risk all weekend long.

Winds will be gusty even heading into the work week. We will relax the breeze a bit today with gusty only working towards 20 mph. Monday will once see winds pick up with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph.

West Michigan will soon see an end our very long dry stretch with needed rain showers starting late Monday night. Soaking rain shower will be likely Tuesday into the early hours of Wednesday as we expected around a half an inch to an inch of rainfall. A rumble of thunder also cannot be completely ruled out for our southwest communities on Tuesday evening.

Towards the end of the work week we will see a chance for a rain and snow mix along with temperatures dropping back off.