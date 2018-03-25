Deputies looking for missing woman out of Kent County

Posted 8:23 AM, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:58AM, March 25, 2018

KENT COUNTY,  Mich. -- The Kent County Sheriff's Department needs help finding a missing person.

79-year-old Sarah Juanita Lockley walked away from her home in the area of East Beltline and Fulton sometime just after midnight Sunday morning.

She just relocated to Michigan from Florida yesterday morning and likely does not know the area.

She also has dementia.

She is 5'2" and approximately 110 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black and white sweater, black pants with a red stripe down the side. She is also known to carry a brown purse.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Kent County Sheriff's Dispatch at 616-632-6357.

