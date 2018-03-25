DNR warns residents to take precautions to avoid problems with bears

Posted 2:10 AM, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:12AM, March 25, 2018
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Now that spring is here, wildlife experts say it’s time for property owners to take precautions against attracting black bears.
Bears can be found across more than half of Michigan. The population is estimated at 10,000 in the Upper Peninsula and 2,000 in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Katie Keen of the Department of Natural Resources says the best way to avoid conflicts is to remove food sources that would draw the animals away from their natural targets, such as early spring plants and insects in trees and logs.
Bird feeders are particularly popular with bears, which enjoy birdseed and suet. Other magnets include garbage cans, dumpsters, barbecue grills, restaurant grease bins and beehives.
Keen says once a bear gets a meal at a particular spot, it tends to keep returning.
Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s