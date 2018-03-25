× Two injured in shooting, police looking for suspect

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police in Dowagiac are looking for the suspect or suspects in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

This happened at a party in the 200 block of Miller Street.

Dowagiac Police got the call at 1:20 a.m. about a fight at a party.

When they arrived, most of the people had left. As they were clearing out the rest of party, they got a call saying two people had shown up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, who said they had been at the party.

One of victims is a 21-year-old man from Benton Harbor, and the other victim is a 21-year-old man from Ohio.

They were both struck in the leg and their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the suspect or suspects. If you any information, please call the Dowagiac Police Department at (269)782-9743.