West Ottawa ends historic Class A State Title run

Posted 2:03 PM, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:04PM, March 25, 2018

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The West Ottawa boys basketball team ended their season as state runner up with an 81-38 loss to Clarkston in the Class A State Finals.

The Panthers historic year was their first season making it past the regional championship game.

