Battle Creek family searching for answers in homecoming king’s death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Family members in Battle Creek are searching for answers after a 22-year-old was found shot in the head this past weekend.

Those who knew Joe Bowser can’t say enough good things about him, and his loved ones are wondering why someone would kill him.

“I’m going to really miss my brother, he was a great, great, person,” says Joe's sister, Alexia.

Police say Bowser's body was found behind an apartment building at River Apartments on Saturday. Officials say he died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

His sisters say they have no idea why this happened or who would have done such a thing.

“I never would have thought in a million years that my brother would be taken from our family by someone else’s hand," says India Bowser.

“I was actually driving and when I heard the news I was just like shocked. I had to stop the car and ask if this is real, is this a nightmare, it just can’t be true," says Alexia. “I couldn’t believe it, my brother was not involved in activities that I feel would put him in that situation.”

Bowser was a 2014 graduate of Battle Creek Central High School. Relatives say he was the homecoming king and excelled in multiple sports for the Bearcats.

He went on to study engineering at Western Michigan University.

On Monday friends gathered at Battle Creek Central High School to help keep his memory alive, as his family asks for one thing.

“Justice for Joe #justiceforjoe. Because he didn’t deserve this. This isn’t how he was supposed to pass,” says India.

The family is in the process of planning funeral services. They’re also trying to set up a scholarship in his name at Western Michigan.

Anyone with information on Bowser's death is asked to call Battle Creek Police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.