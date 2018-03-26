Decatur Public Schools closed Tuesday after threat

DECATUR, Mich. — Decatur Public Schools will be closed Tuesday after a written threat was found at the high school.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Creagan tells FOX 17 that a student found the threat written in a bathroom at the end of the school day on Monday.

Police were called in to search the building, and the investigation is expected to continue tomorrow.

The closure is the third at Van Buren County in the past week. One at Paw Paw on March 19 resulted in the arrest of a teenage boy after officials say guns and bomb-making materials were found at his home.