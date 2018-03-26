Grand Rapids’ city officials sue big pharma for racketeering, escalating opioid crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is suing several major pharmaceutical companies, accusing them of racketeering and further unlawful behavior, regarding the marketing and distribution of opiate pain medication in the area.

In the 156-page lawsuit filed Thursday, city officials outline negative impacts the opiate crisis has on society nationwide and accuse the companies of “corporate malfeasanse.” It aims to become part of more than 64 class actions, filed by local governments, against pharmaceutical companies in what’s called In re: National Prescription Opiate Litigation. This will streamline the lawsuits’ goal to settlement or trial.

The lawsuit continues:

“As patients throughout the country became addicted to opioids, manufacturers, distributors and retailers of opioids similarly became addicted to the immense profits associated with the widespread consumption of opioids… If corporate actors had only followed federal law, however, the torrential flow of prescription opioids into American homes, schools, towns and cities might have been slowed to a trickle.”

The City suggests that the plaintiffs-manufactures and distributors of pharmaceutical drugs-knowingly marketed opiate pain drugs as non-addictive or less addictive than they actually were. They say this is where the “present-day opioid crisis” began, saying the companies worked to “normalize” opiate use in the United States.

The lawsuit says the City of Grand Rapids is disproportionately impacted by the opiate addiction crisis. It claims Michigan is the tenth-leading state in the country for opioid usage, according to a 2016 statistic. It goes on to explain the massive toll the drugs’ usage take on first responders citywide: for instance, forcing them to shift their attention and resources away from other potentially important issues.

Throughout the 156-page filing, the city outlines how these manufactures of opiate pharmaceuticals allegedly chose to use misleading research in recent decades to minimize the idea that their drugs were potentially habit-forming.

Pharmacies are also listed as defendants in the lawsuit. City officials write these pharmacies failed to act with due diligence to supervise patients taking opiate pain medication. The lawsuit states these companies failed to abide with federal law that places a legal duty on pharmacies to maintain effective controls against prescription opiates being diverted into illegitimate channels.

The lawsuit makes several claims against the defendants, including: being a public nuisance, negligence, violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The City is asking for several things in the lawsuit, including ensuring the listed defendants do not fail in reporting “suspicious orders” of pharmaceuticals in the future. They are also asking for damages on several different points: to reimburse the cost of addressing damages already caused by the epidemic and to fund future efforts.

The defendants listed in the lawsuit are:

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Cephalon, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Endo International PLC

Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Allergan PLC

Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Watson Laboratories, Inc.

Actavis LLC

Actavis Pharma, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Omnicare Distribution Center LLC

Masters Pharmaceutical, Inc.

CVS Health Corporation

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.

Rite Aid Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation

FOX 17 has reached out to Grand Rapids’ officials for comment.