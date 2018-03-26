Holmen leading GVSU at the plate in freshman campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- When Nikoma Holmen came to Grand Valley State this season, the former Grandville High School star was just hoping for chance.

"I was expecting to get in a couple games and have a chance to prove myself" Holmen said. "It came really early for me and I couldn't be happier."

She has seized the opportunity, batting cleanup since the season started, Holmen leads the Lakers in home runs (5) and runs batted in (31).

"We knew she was strong and powerful and that is what we were looking for when we recruited her" 4th year head coach Dana Callihan said. "She has been very good at being disciplined in the strikes and balls that she is swinging at and she has gotten a hold of a few and it has been a nice time to see."

GVSU (19-5) is currently riding an 11-game winning streak which includes 6 consecutive wins to start GLIAC play.

"I think the thing that is propelling us forward is our team dynamic we just get along so well we love playing with each other it is just an awesome group to be with" Holmen said. "We are definitely focused, we want the wins and I just think it is all coming together really early for us."

The Lakers were scheduled to play a GLIAC doubleheader at Ashland on Tuesday but that has been postponed. GVSU will be at Tiffin for 2 on Friday and at Wayne St for 2 on Saturday. The Lakers next scheduled home games are next Tuesday against Davenport.