House fire closes part of Burlingame Avenue Monday morning

Posted 6:17 AM, March 26, 2018

Photo Gallery

WYOMING, Mich. — Authorities are asked motorists to avoid Burlingame Avenue between 44th and 50th streets in Wyoming Monday morning.

The Wyoming Fire Department received a call around 2:30 a.m. and arrived on scene to find the majority of the fire on the exterior of the home.

The family was home when the blaze broke out but everyone and their pets made it out safely, according to Deputy Fire Chief Brian Bennett.

The section of the Burlingame Avenue was closed for several hours but it now reopened.

It is unclear what started this fire but the home suffered heavy damage.

 

