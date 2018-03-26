FOX 17 is once again teaming up with the March of Dimes to present the annual March for Babies Walk in Grand Rapids!

Join FOX 17’s Janice Allen and help raise needed funds to support the Michigan prenatal wellness programs, research grants, newborn intensive care unit family support programs and advocacy efforts for stronger, healthier babies.

• The Grand Rapids March for Babies Walk is Saturday, May 5 at Millennium Park in Walker. Registration begins at 8:30 am and the 3 mile walk starts at 11:00 am.

• Please visit www.marchforbabies.org for more information and to sign up.

The March of Dimes celebrates all babies; those born healthy and those who need some help to survive and thrive. Through the March of Dimes, your funds ensure moms have healthy pregnancies and that one day all babies will be born healthy.