Michigan broken sewer line spills 1M gallons of raw sewage

Posted 2:17 PM, March 26, 2018, by

ELBERTA, Mich. (AP) — A broken sewer line under a northwest Michigan bay has been replaced after spewing more than a million gallons of raw sewage over nearly seven weeks.

A report made by Elberta Village officials to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality shows the broken line was identified March 7, but is estimated to have leaked about 1.1 million gallons (4.16 million liters) of sewage since Jan. 19.

The line runs under a bridge where the Betsie River flows into Betsie Bay and connects to two municipalities.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that replacement work began March 12 and finished after a week.

Heather Hettinger is a fisheries biologist with the state’s Department of Natural Resources. She says that Betsie Bay has a lot working in its favor, so excess nutrients will disperse into Lake Michigan.

