Police: Distracted driving blamed for crash that killed 6-year-old

BANGOR, Mich. -- Michigan State Police say distracted driving is believed to be the cause of a crash that killed a 6-year-old girl last week.

The crash happened at about 8 p.m. Friday, March 23 on 66th Street near 26th Avenue in Bangor. Authorities say the driver of the car became distracted, went off the road and hit a tree.

Jenessa MacEachron, 6, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and two other children in the car were taken to the hospital.

"My message would be for people just to remain focused, keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel," said Sgt. Melissa Bernum with the State Police Paw Paw post. "Anything else that could be a distraction, let that go for the time that you're driving. It keeps everyone safe, not only the driver but everybody else that you encounter out on the road."

A memorial was set up at the crash scene to honor Jenessa.

Hartford Public Schools, where she was a first grade student, released a a statement saying that their hearts go out to her family and friends.